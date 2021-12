Hi all, I have an i7-930 Oc'd to 4Ghz with HT on along with a GTX 470 that I am repurposing for my dad and his video and audio editing needs. I have an old 450W CMPSU-450VX from 2010 that still running on his old AMD build. I am wondering if I need to buy a new PSU and at what rating or if the 450W will be enough. I do see that Amazon has a 650W Corsair Bronze on sale right now for $50 so that could be an option. Just wondering if it's necessary or not



Thanks