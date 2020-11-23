Is 1440p going to be a 'dead end ' resolution?

DarkSideA8 said: is there a threat that software studios might not offer 1440p as a native resolution? Click to expand...

I am not sure exactly what you mean, High-DPI resolution on PC is already quite the jungle at least on Windows (see having the use some scaling), for example:For softwares (photoshop, blender, solidworks, Office, Browser) what happen on console is probably irrelevant and not even on the radar and I am not really sure if many software has a specially made for 1440p anything.For games, 3D make supporting all resolution's natural by it's nature, there is no defined resolution and before the shader nothing in the 3D world is user screen resolution based, I am not sure exactly what the PS5 not supporting 1440p mean/involve, but it seem that most big PS5 game are rendered around that resolution at launch and about none are at 4K.When 1440p became popular on PC it didn't made any sense on the console I would imagine.