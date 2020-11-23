Is 1440p going to be a 'dead end ' resolution?

DarkSideA8
I did not realize that PS5 will not /does not support 1440p* until reading this article https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/console_monitors.htm.
Given that the console market is dominant over the PC in the content /gaming space, and that TVs (not monitors) are the most common screens (where 4k is ubiquitous) - is there a threat that software studios might not offer 1440p as a native resolution?
Does it look like 1440p might be a dodo in a few years?
*I know that Xbox does - but will that last?
