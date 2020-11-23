Is 1440p going to be a 'dead end ' resolution?

I did not realize that PS5 will not /does not support 1440p* until reading this article https://www.tftcentral.co.uk/articles/console_monitors.htm.

Given that the console market is dominant over the PC in the content /gaming space, and that TVs (not monitors) are the most common screens (where 4k is ubiquitous) - is there a threat that software studios might not offer 1440p as a native resolution?

Does it look like 1440p might be a dodo in a few years?


*I know that Xbox does - but will that last?
 
Nope, nothing will change as far as PC games go. Typically the only games that don't support every resolution are crappy console ports which only run at one resolution, 720p or 1080p.
With a lot of console games using engines like UE4 that are built to work across multiple platforms even most console ports now days allow any resolution, it's just the crappy ones that don't.

I wouldn't buy a 1440p monitor to play console games though. Get 1080p or 4k.
 
DarkSideA8 said:
is there a threat that software studios might not offer 1440p as a native resolution?
I am not sure exactly what you mean, High-DPI resolution on PC is already quite the jungle at least on Windows (see having the use some scaling), for example:
https://community.adobe.com/t5/photoshop/high-screen-resolution-problems/td-p/6801959?page=1

For softwares (photoshop, blender, solidworks, Office, Browser) what happen on console is probably irrelevant and not even on the radar and I am not really sure if many software has a specially made for 1440p anything.

For games, 3D make supporting all resolution's natural by it's nature, there is no defined resolution and before the shader nothing in the 3D world is user screen resolution based, I am not sure exactly what the PS5 not supporting 1440p mean/involve, but it seem that most big PS5 game are rendered around that resolution at launch and about none are at 4K.

When 1440p became popular on PC it didn't made any sense on the console I would imagine.
 
