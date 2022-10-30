Is 1.340 voltage safe for a 12700kf?

Hello, I just built a new system up with a12700kf cpu & a MSI Z690 MPG Edge Wifi motherboard and the default auto voltage out of the box no tweaking any setting with the latest bios from msi updated is 1.340 voltage under 3dMark Extreme load. My question is should I leave it there or try to lower it? Is it safe at "stock" or "default" voltage like this? It seems a bit high to me, but I am coming from 6 generations at I had a 6th gen 6900k 8 core to this 12th core 12700kf. Any advice please?



Also, should I be worried to try to adjust cpu voltage settings because this board doesn't have a dual bios? I always liked having that safety net my previous MSI X99A sli plus had.