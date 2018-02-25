Iron Harvest 1920

sirmonkey1985

Etherton said:
Any update on this game?
still in alpha but if you backed or pre-ordered you can join their discord and help alpha test the game. it's looking good though so hope it all works out for them.
 
M76

Interesting, looks like generals, which is good, guess it all comes down to gameplay and balance. Hope it doesn't become an epic exclusive too.
 
Etherton

M76 said:
looks like generals, which is good
That would be great! EA needs to give us a remake or a real Generals 2!

M76 said:
Hope it doesn't become an epic exclusive too.
I don't see the issue with exclusives but ok. PCs are not bound like consoles to one platform. Launcher, maybe but a capable PC is pretty much a capable PC.
 
Etherton said:
I don't see the issue with exclusives but ok. PCs are not bound like consoles to one platform. Launcher, maybe but a capable PC is pretty much a capable PC.
It's not about the launcher it's about barring any other outlets from selling the game. Creating a price monopoly. If there is no competition they can set the price anywhere they want. Steam wasn't a monopoly because games were still sold at 3rd party stores.
 
Etherton

I love Steam too but if that is the case then the market will sort itself out, no? Developers have the right to do what is best for their company. As a consumer I have the right to do what is best for me. There are a great deal of things I think are too expensive, I don't buy them. These, games, are not a life or death resource so they should not be required to be regulated as such.

But, that argument is for another thread/topic.
 
odditory

M76 said:
Hope it doesn't become an epic exclusive too.
They just confirmed that it won't be. Guaranteed that Epic tried stealing this one, but publishers seem to be finally waking up to that being a very bad idea.

Coming Sep. 1, 2020 to GOG and Steam (not EGS), just as god intended. It may just revive the whole RTS genre.

 
Comixbooks

Looking for a release date it hits Sept 1st then I seen the 2020 date.
 
odditory

horrorshow said:
This is one of the few games I'm psyched about..
Yeah, I was a big Company of Heroes 1/2 fan and this game looks like its going to provide a style of gameplay I've been missing. The big mechs also look damn cool.

Hopefully they'll have a beta before launch.
 
