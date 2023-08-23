Irdeto reveals new DRM scheme to prevent game modding

Armenius
Just when you thought the DRM dystopia couldn't get any worse, the company behind Denuvo Anti-tamper has revealed a new DRM scheme at Gamescom to prevent people from modding Unreal Engine games. I will honestly be surprised if this has any significant uptake within the industry in the future, considering how modding greatly extends the legs of a game and promotes more sales (see The Elder Scrolls series). It is worrying nonetheless to see such a product emerge that is even more anti-consumer than Denuvo Anti-tamper.
Denuvo Unreal Engine Protection and Integrity Verification features deliver the next level of game security. AMSTERDAM – August 22, 2023 – Denuvo by Irdeto, the leading provider of security solutions for the gaming industry, proudly announced during Gamescom the release of two new features that can be used independently or in combination to their state-of-the-art Anti-Tamper product. With the introduction of the new Unreal Engine Protection and Integrity Verification features, Denuvo by Irdeto reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding gaming experiences and ensuring fair play in the gaming ecosystem.
Unreal Engine Protection Denuvo’s Unreal Engine Protection is a pioneering feature designed to prevent malicious users from manipulating games created using Unreal Engine, the industry’s foremost real-time 3D creation tool for photoreal visuals and immersive experiences.
Like all Denuvo products, this first-of-its-kind solution is easy to integrate into the game on a binary level, effectively thwarting data mining attempts and creating formidable barriers against cheat creators, pirates and fraudsters. It shields Unreal Engine game data files against decryption, blocks the use of in-game debug consoles, and conceals entry points to deter game modification. As the tools for attacking Unreal Engine games are publicly available and easy to use, this feature becomes an essential safeguard, offering an effortless yet robust defense against this vector.
“With the Unreal Engine Protection, we are creating new weapons for the gaming industry’s fight against hackers trying to do things with games that are not supposed to be done,” said Doug Lowther, Chief Executive Officer at Irdeto. “Our commitment to staying ahead of the curve in gaming security is exemplified by this first-to-market solution, enabling game developers and publishers to protect their creations with unparalleled ease.”
Integrity Verification In addition to the Unreal Engine Protection, Denuvo by Irdeto is proud to unveil the Denuvo Integrity Verification feature which will bring more granular options to the Anti-Tamper product. This versatile feature empowers developers to verify the integrity of their own game code, safeguarding against both static and dynamic tampering.
The Integrity Verification feature ensures attackers are unable to alter the protected game code before startup or during gameplay, fortifying gaming studios against potential tampering threats. Its seamless integration capabilities and flexibility make it an invaluable asset for gaming studios, catering to various use cases where customers seek to protect their proprietary code.
“We understand the paramount importance of code security in the gaming industry,” said Lowther. “Our Integrity Verification feature offers an effortless and robust defense, empowering our customers with a powerful tool to protect their valuable code and maintain the integrity of their gaming experiences.”
Denuvo by Irdeto’s solutions have already garnered widespread adoption in the gaming industry, and customers can easily extend their protection to encompass the Unreal Engine and Integrity Verification features with no additional effort required.
For more information about how Denuvo by Irdeto is shaping the future of gaming security, please visit https://irdeto.com/denuvo/