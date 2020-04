iRacing 2016 Update 2 Change List. IMHO this is one of, if not THE, most important updates ever...



Welcome to 2016 Season 2!



This release features a whopping FOUR new vehicles: Audi R8 LMS GT3, Formula Renault 2.0, Mercedes-AMG GT3, and Mazda MX-5 Cup. Try them all and find out which one is going to be your favorite!



With this release we are also launching a few brand new systems to further enhance your sim racing experience. We have added a DirectX 11 mode for the Sim to streamline the rendering process and reduce the CPU bottleneck inherent in our complex scenes. The Dynamic Tire Debris Accumulation system will actually show you in real-time what's sticking to your tires based on our physics calculations and the Dynamic Track. We have also expanded our horizons, literally, and are proud to introduce the Time of Day feature including both Morning and Late Afternoon as options on all tracks and race modes. We have enhanced our Netcode with an option for greater bandwidth, allowing more information to pass between you and our servers. A new easy-to-use video capture tool has also been rolled directly into the Sim with this release. Also, our vehicle audio, including engine sounds, tires, gear shifting, and much more has been made even more realistic with this release. All of these systems help to enhance our realism and raise the bar on what you can expect from the quality of your favorite racing simulator.





We hope you enjoy this release; see you out on the track!









Website



- Added the ability to select the time of day to drive in Test Mode and Hosted Mode. Results will also now show the time of day for the session.



- All pages that reach into the backend for stats are sped up significantly.



- The My Series Results page has been rewritten and optimized; it should be much more responsive now!



- Hosted Sessions should now remember the correct league selections when editing.



- The modal window that appears when you receive a gift is now sizing and building correctly.



- The Replays page now features a message explaining how it works.



- The All Teams page now requires you to search before displaying any results, which should expedite loading of the page. You must search with a minimum of 4 characters.



- The Team Series Stats page will now only display Official Series.



- Fixed places where Open Practices appear available as a joinable link, but should not be due to license restrictions.



- In the Team Registration modal window, Autofill will no longer input your email address as your team name.



- Pre-Driver Chat has been removed from Pre-Race.



- Toned down the look & feel of the “To-Do” buttons across page headers. This includes yellow, red, green, and blue.





Billing



- Earlier last month, we added Paymentwall as an additional Payment Option for all of our customers. Paymentwall is a safe and secure way to pay for purchases made within iRacing. Paymentwall allows you to pay with a wide range of local payment options and currencies, so that you may choose the most convenient method for your purchase. These payment options include Gift Cards, Mobile, Prepaid Cards, Bank Transfer, and various local options for your country. Paymentwall offers the highest level of security and is trusted by over 150 million users worldwide.





Updater



- The iRacing Updater will now ensure that it has updated itself before checking and/or installing MSVC, DirectX, EAC, and D3DGear. This could have caused the self-update process to time out and not complete the update for some people.





Paint Kit



- Virtual Racing School sponsor added.



- iRacing logos have been updated to a newer version.



- The Inside Sim Racing sponsor has been updated.





Simulation



- Substantially reduced the time required for the simulator to exit.



- If a race server rejects your attempt to connect to it, it will now provide a more helpful message explaining why, instead of a generic messages about your connection being closed.





Race Control



- Fixed a bug where racers would only be allowed up to 8 minutes to finish their lap after the leader finishes a race. This should enable racers to complete their final lap on tracks with longer configs.



- Fixed an issue where sometimes incident limits were being reported in sessions which did not actually have incident limits.





Dynamic Track



- Marble creation rate has been roughly doubled.



- Fixed an issue where marbles were getting cleared from oval tracks during cautions even when the "Automatically clean marbles" option was disabled.





Netcode



- Two new Connection Type selections are now available on the main Account->My Account page, under Preferences. These selections allow higher network bandwidth usage between the simulation and the race servers. Mostly, this allows the server to send more detailed data for each opponent car and/or more opponent cars to the simulation. If your computer, graphics card, and Internet connection are all fast enough, and you select one of these new options, you’ll likely also want to adjust the in-sim Options->Graphics “Max Cars” setting to take advantage of the extra allowed bandwidth usage.





Garage



- Initial temperatures of wheels and tires have been improved, especially for cars with tire warmers. Previously, the entire wheel and tire was heated to the tire warmer temperature; now only the tire surface is heated to the specified temperature, while the wheel is more appropriately closer to the ambient temperature. This may produce a subtle change in ride height in the garage, so cars with tire warmers may need an adjustment to pass Tech if they were close to the limit on ride height.





Rendering



- The "Two-Pass Trees" rendering option is now functional on ALL tracks.





DirectX 9



- Added a new option to the "renderer.ini" file named, “ReduceCockpitFlicker,” which is enabled by default. This option reduces the z-fighting and flickering between objects that can sometimes be seen in vehicle cockpits while racing at very large tracks.



- Fixed an issue with the rendering of fog over the Dynamic Track, which occurred when rendering the Dynamic Track as a separate pass via the setting in the “renderer.ini” file.



- The flare intensity of headlights has been reduced during the daytime.



- Fixed several issues with physically based rendering at night tracks.



- Fixed an issue with shadow maps that caused some of them to periodically render using incorrect texture sampling.





DirectX 11



- A preliminary “beta” version of a DirectX 11 based version of the Simulator is now available for testing and is provided via two additional executables, a 32-bit version named “iracingSimDX11.exe,” and a 64-bit version named “iRacingSim64DX11.exe.” You may select to use either the DirectX 9 or DirectX 11 version, as well as choose between the 32-bit or 64-bit version of the Simulator using the “Settings” page of the member site. We recommend using the 64-bit version if possible.



- The Graphics Options settings for the DirectX 11 version are stored separately from those for the DirectX 9 version; they can be found in the “rendererDX11.ini” file. This file will be created automatically after launching the DirectX 11 version of the simulator for the first time, which will also initiate the auto-configuration process.



- The configuration options for the DirectX 11 versions, including the resolution and refresh rate as selected during the auto-configuration, are stored in a new section of “app.ini” file named, “[Graphics DX11].”



- Please note that when setting up any application overrides in your GPU’s device driver’s settings to take care to set them for the correct executable name(s).





PopcornFX



- The color of debris and dust is now tinted based upon the surface from which it was gathered.



- Increased the accuracy of the tire widths for debris related positional effects.



- Enhanced the accuracy for position and velocity offsets of particles.



- Grass debris particles now have a greater size variation.



- Dust particle velocity has been improved.



- Fixed an issue with smoke being lit incorrectly at night.



- SURPRISE! You found the secret update! Fireworks have been added to all night races to celebrate the winner. Enjoy the show!





Audio



- New tire roll, scrub, and skid sounds have been added.



- Updated all vehicle shift sounds and tuned volume levels.



- Engine sounds will transition smoother between loads and throttle changes.



- All vehicles now make gear shifting sounds that are audible both inside and outside of a vehicle.



- Tires will now make sound when spinning while the car is stationary.



- Updated the audio frequency of rumble strip and curb sound effects.



- Fixed an issue where the sound buffer was not getting properly cleared while the Sim was shutting down, sometimes causing an annoying looping noise.





Opponent Cars



- Smoke and debris generated by opponent vehicles can now be seen.



- Opponent vehicles now show wheelspin and lockup, and skids and smoke from these actions are more realistic.



- Fixed a bug that was causing distant opponent cars to appear to have minor systems malfunctions; such as the DRS wing twitching, or pit limiter lights blinking.





Dynamic Tire Debris Accumulation



- Tires on all vehicles now visually show the accumulation and dispersal of debris. This includes materials such as grass, gravel, rubber marbles, dust, and sand. These materials are picked up when driven over based on the surface type, grip, and speed of the vehicle, and then they are removed over time by the same factors. The physics model for this activity has already been running since last season's update, so there is no change to driving characteristics, but now you can see the effects!





Vehicle Headlights



- We have added the ability for some of our cars to flash their headlights. Sports cars use this ability to notify a driver in front of them that they are about to attempt a pass. Mapping the function to a button will allow the headlights to flash on and off several times each key press. The cars that have been updated to utilize this new ability include:

- - Aston Martin DBR9 GT1

- - Audi R8 LMS GT3

- - BMW Z4 GT3

- - Chevrolet Corvette C6.R GT1

- - Chevrolet Corvette C7 Daytona Prototype

- - Ford GT GT3

- - HPD ARX-01c

- - McLaren MP4-12C GT3

- - Mercedes-AMG GT3

- - Riley MkXX Daytona Prototype

- - Ruf RT 12R C-Spec

- - Ruf RT 12R Track





Time of Day



- When creating a race you are now able to set a Time of Day parameter which includes two additional options beyond the traditional Afternoon and Night; Morning and Late Afternoon. Both new selections adjust the position of the sun in the sky, and affect the race just as this would in real life. This feature is available for all tracks and in all session modes.





Pit



- Lollipop Guy has received an animation overhaul, and will appear much more realistic!





Video Capture



- A new video capture system has been added to the Sim based on the D3DGear capture engine. By default, the hotkey "Ctrl-Alt-Shift-V" will toggle video capture on and off. Video is saved to the [documents]\iRacing\videos\ folder.



- By default video is captured at 720p and 30 fps using the WMV video container. You can change the default video quality and format by editing the [Video] section of the "app.ini" file.



- Unfortunately, the Windows 8 and Windows 10 Metro Player cannot load video for Windows codecs, so the video captured by this tool will need to be played in Windows Media Player or a third party video player.



- Windows Media Player (WMP) cannot handle the AVI2 (OpenML) file format. This format allows AVI files to grow beyond the 2 GB file limit. You will need to use a third party player such as Video LAN Player (VLC) or MPC-HC.



- A new screen capture system has also been added along with the video capture feature. By default, hitting "Ctrl-Alt-Shift-S" will save a screenshot of the sim to [documents]\iRacing\screenshots\ folder.



- Due to a limitation of our control handling code we cannot trigger a screenshot or toggle video capture when a dialog is opened. This effectively makes it impossible to take a screenshot of the garage or settings dialogs. However, you can get around this limitation by starting to capture video before you enter the Garage or other options screens and then stopping the video capture once you exit that screen. We are looking into ways to work around this limitation.



- You can disable the loading of our video capture module by setting "videoCaptureEnabled=0" under the [Video] section in the "app.ini" file.





Replay



- Fixed an issue where opponent vehicle wheels would appear to rotate incorrectly when viewing replays frame-by-frame, or rewinding.





Macros



- Text chat macro speed is no longer limited when applying a pit or admin command. Now users can use "#fuel +1g$" to increment fuel in their tank without waiting a second between button presses!





Telemetry



- Legacy telemetry (NR2003 Telemetry) is now disabled by default. It can be turned on again in the "app.ini" file by adjusting the "enableLegacyTelemetry=1" option. This interface is deprecated and will be removed from the sim next season.



- Session times are now reported with 4 decimals of precision.



- Your current car setup is now being logged to telemetry, both to the live telemetry that external tools can access and it is appended to the end of the disk based ".ibt" telemetry file. For the most part this is a good thing, but if for some reason you are worried that someone will use this to gain access to your setup you can turn off this behavior by setting "[Misc] irsdkLogSetup=0" in the "app.ini" file. So in summary, your car setup is now buried in every telemetry file you capture, so when you share a telemetry file you are potentially sharing your setup as well.





ARX



- Examples have been updated.



- Fixed an issue with iOS where the UI would zoom when the app was rotated to landscape.



- ARX can now handle automatic unit conversions using either a string type or an offset/scalar pair.



- ARX data transmissions are now limited to 10 times per second to prevent overload.





ATLAS



- The ATLAS Installer has been updated, and it now fully automates the process of configuring ATLAS to work with iRacing ".ibt" files.



- A new Quickstart Guide has also been added to the ATLAS Installer.





Oculus Rift



- Fixed a bug where night track shadow volumes were rendering incorrectly in one eye.





Peripherals



- Fixed a potential crashing issue while Force Feedback is enabled in a 64-bit operating system.