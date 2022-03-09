IPS Monitor with Stuck Subpixels... Or Something Else?

I recently bought a Dell S2721DGF from Best Buy and along with some atrocious backlight bleed, there were what looked like 7 or so stuck green subpixels when viewing darker content.After zooming in with my camera it seems like the tiny dots are about 1/3 the size of the subpixels themselves. Almost like the subpixels are not fully blocking the backlight, although in the second photo it looks like debris? I don't know...Has anyone else noticed these little dots on their IPS panels? They can be tricky to spot because they disappear depending on the viewing angle. This is my first high refresh IPS, so perhaps this is actually quite common?