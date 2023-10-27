iPhones have been exposing your unique MAC despite Apple’s promises otherwise

iPhones have been exposing your unique MAC despite Apple’s promises otherwise

Three years ago, Apple introduced a privacy-enhancing feature that hid the Wi-Fi address of iPhones and iPads when they joined a network. On Wednesday, the world learned that the feature has never worked as advertised. Despite promises that this never-changing address would be hidden and replaced with a private one that was unique to each SSID, Apple devices have continued to display the real one, which in turn got broadcast to every other connected device on the network.
 
Given how many people are looking at Apple devices for flaws I’m surprised this one went unnoticed for as long as it did.

disclosed on the 19’th patched by the 25’th so at least the turn around time was fast.
 
Randomized MAC is stupid. How are you gonna ssh into the thing when the IP address constantly changes?
 
