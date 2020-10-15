iPhone XS Max vs 12 Max pro screen

So I know no one has one yet. Based on specs (besides the screen size) what are the differences? I’m talking about the biggest 10 vs the biggest 12 (whatever they are called).



My 10 works fine, but if the screen is a decent upgrade, I’ll get it.



My work pays for it, but I can use the funds to get another device if I wanted. Although I do not know what I would get, however I would get something.