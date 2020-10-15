iPhone XS Max vs 12 Max pro screen

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
4,744
So I know no one has one yet. Based on specs (besides the screen size) what are the differences? I’m talking about the biggest 10 vs the biggest 12 (whatever they are called).

My 10 works fine, but if the screen is a decent upgrade, I’ll get it.

My work pays for it, but I can use the funds to get another device if I wanted. Although I do not know what I would get, however I would get something.
 
bizzmeister

bizzmeister

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2010
Messages
1,961
Screen on the 12 Pro Max is a lot bigger ( 6.7inch compared to 5.8 ) and much nicer. Higher resolution, glass on front is ceramic which is incredible. Contrast ratio is doubled, has 1200 nits peak brightness for HDR content which is insane.

I mean the list goes on, incredible stuff and worthy upgrade for aure
 
L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
4,744
I thought the Xs Max was 6.5 inch screen? They both have the same pixel density and (basically) screen resolution.
 
