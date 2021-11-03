iPhone XR WiFi issues after unlocking

Not sure if anyone else has this issue with iPhones, but the WiFi on my XR won't work for about 10-15 seconds after unlocking the phone. I'll get a notification (like new email), open up the email app, and then it stalls for a few seconds before it either times out or finally reconnects. If I unlock my phone, then immediately disable and then reenable WiFi, it works fine. It tends to occur when I don't use my phone for a while, then unlock it.



I haven't been able to find anything searching around the web, so I was wondering if anyone here has encountered anything like this.