iPhone X and more recent iPhones with the use of screen protectors

Liver

I have an iPhone Xs, max, whatever the larger size is. I was replacing the screen protector because it had a crack in it. I have a glass screen protector.

While I am doing it, I am wondering if it is even necessary or even worthwhile to do.

I keep doing it, because I always have. That is never the best idea. I have used iPhones since they came out.
 
