iPhone upgrading questions (Sprint/T-Mobile)

S

SamuraiInBlack

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 10, 2003
Messages
5,726
I'm on Sprint. Been one for about 15 years or so now.

My wife is an iPhone user and currently has the iPhone X. She's looking to upgrade to a new iPhone due to the battery finally showing its age, but before we make that move, she wants me to look into something regarding voicemail.

Back in December of last year, her father passed away. She has some voicemails from him that she wants to keep. Given the critical nature of this, I'm trying to make sure that we can keep those any way we can.

I'm not familiar with the iOS ecosystem to know how it handles voicemail or if it will transfer to the new iPhone, or however it works.

Any help would be greatly appreciated!
 
M

MeSoHungry

n00b
Joined
May 9, 2010
Messages
12
If you have a current backup of your device (either through iTunes or on icloud), you should be able to restore the content onto your new device.
Make sure icloud is enabled and create another backup right before you make the switch to a new phone.
Also, make sure you know your icloud account password and have at least one other trusted device on your account. It makes things much easier just in case you run into an issue with activation.
I used to have several calls daily from people who couldn't remember their passwords and who were stuck on activation screen because they were not receiving passcodes on their new devices.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top