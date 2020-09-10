iPhone upgrading questions (Sprint/T-Mobile)

I'm on Sprint. Been one for about 15 years or so now.



My wife is an iPhone user and currently has the iPhone X. She's looking to upgrade to a new iPhone due to the battery finally showing its age, but before we make that move, she wants me to look into something regarding voicemail.



Back in December of last year, her father passed away. She has some voicemails from him that she wants to keep. Given the critical nature of this, I'm trying to make sure that we can keep those any way we can.



I'm not familiar with the iOS ecosystem to know how it handles voicemail or if it will transfer to the new iPhone, or however it works.



Any help would be greatly appreciated!