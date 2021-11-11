iPhone SE (2020) owners or experiences?

T

TheGardenTool

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
3,142
Looking at getting the oldest kid a first cell phone. Verizon has a Kid’s Plan that would only add about $11 after taxes and fees onto what we pay already. Then it comes with other features like up to 20 whitelist only contacts, another GPS tracking feature, etc as opposed to a traditional unlimited line.

Right now it looks like iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR are the only “free” iPhone options when adding it as a new line.

Have an XR myself so well versed in it. So curious about experiences with the new SE since it would be newer hardware in the older body.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,298
It’s def a budget minded phone. LCD is obviously sub par to the oled experience, and notably the battery life is terrible compared to any iPhone I’ve owned. I had it for a few days as a loaner phone while my 13 pro was repaired. Overall it may be great for a kid and someone who regularly has access to a charger. It’s not slow imo when using it. I do not play games, so I can’t comment on that.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
18,858
I have one and I really liked it, had no issues at all. I got an iPhone 13 Pro Max since I wanted a larger phone.
IMG_6669.JPEG
 
