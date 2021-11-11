iPhone SE (2020) owners or experiences?

TheGardenTool
Looking at getting the oldest kid a first cell phone. Verizon has a Kid’s Plan that would only add about $11 after taxes and fees onto what we pay already. Then it comes with other features like up to 20 whitelist only contacts, another GPS tracking feature, etc as opposed to a traditional unlimited line.
Right now it looks like iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR are the only “free” iPhone options when adding it as a new line.
Have an XR myself so well versed in it. So curious about experiences with the new SE since it would be newer hardware in the older body.
