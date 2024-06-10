erek
Can't they just use Virtual Memory from Solid-state to compromise the difference? What about "RAID0"-style multi-channel striping across internal high bit-width interfaces to achieve the read performance required.
iPhone 16 Lineup To Feature 8GB RAM, But Analyst Believes Apple’s Development Of On-Device LLMs Will Be Limited Due To Insufficient Memory.
"Unfortunately, based on Kuo’s latest prediction, a breakthrough from Apple’s side is still a dream, and more progress is required. However, the company has been reported to run more on-device AI features than cloud-based ones, resulting in faster operations. This may explain why the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only two devices included in the compatibility list. Just recently, we learned that users can opt out of iOS 18’s generative AI features, which will reportedly be called ‘Apple Intelligence.’
Perhaps with the introduction of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are rumored to feature 12GB RAM, Apple may have more freedom when bringing on-device AI features to future flagships."
Source: https://wccftech.com/iphone-16-lineup-to-feature-8gb-ram-insufficient-for-on-device-llm/