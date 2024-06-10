iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are rumored to feature 12GB RAM

Can't they just use Virtual Memory from Solid-state to compromise the difference? What about "RAID0"-style multi-channel striping across internal high bit-width interfaces to achieve the read performance required.​

iPhone 16 Lineup To Feature 8GB RAM, But Analyst Believes Apple’s Development Of On-Device LLMs Will Be Limited Due To Insufficient Memory.​



"Unfortunately, based on Kuo’s latest prediction, a breakthrough from Apple’s side is still a dream, and more progress is required. However, the company has been reported to run more on-device AI features than cloud-based ones, resulting in faster operations. This may explain why the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only two devices included in the compatibility list. Just recently, we learned that users can opt out of iOS 18’s generative AI features, which will reportedly be called ‘Apple Intelligence.’



Perhaps with the introduction of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are rumored to feature 12GB RAM, Apple may have more freedom when bringing on-device AI features to future flagships."

Source: https://wccftech.com/iphone-16-lineup-to-feature-8gb-ram-insufficient-for-on-device-llm/
 
My current phone that is already outdated and has more space and ram than a current gen macbook air. They are always behind the curve.
 
My current phone that is already outdated and has more space and ram than a current gen macbook air. They are always behind the curve.
I am responding to your post right now from a hotel room desk with my travel Apple setup. Between my M4 iPad Pro, M3 Max MBP, and LG Gram monitor:

24 CPU cores
10TB internal SSD storage
144GB unified RAM
Tri-monitor, high-DPI/high-res setup powered via a single power adapter - or with all-day, fanless battery life

All thin and light, carried around in my 14-in size laptop bag.

Apple is so far ahead of the curve that they need ML noise reduction to even see your rig alllll the way to the left on it. But don't worry, they make an ASIC for that.
 
I am responding to your post right now from a hotel room desk with my travel Apple setup. Between my M4 iPad Pro, M3 Max MBP, and LG Gram monitor:

24 CPU cores
10TB internal SSD storage
144GB unified RAM
Tri-monitor, high-DPI/high-res setup powered via a single power adapter - or with all-day, fanless battery life

All thin and light, carried around in my 14-in size laptop bag.

Apple is so far ahead of the curve that they need ML noise reduction to even see your rig alllll the way to the left on it. But don't worry, they make an ASIC for that.
Sad no iPhone 15 Pro Max?
 
Sad no iPhone 15 Pro Max?
Haha, I forgot about that actually! I also travel with AirPods Max (hotel movie watching) and AirPods Pro (running/weight lifting) but they don’t have that much compute in them!
 
Haha, I forgot about that actually! I also travel with AirPods Max (hotel movie watching) and AirPods Pro (running/weight lifting) but they don’t have that much compute in them!
I'm just amazed your airpods pro stay in when exercising, mine don't stay in while doing dishes!
 
