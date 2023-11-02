iPhone 13 Pro, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Quest 2, DJI Mavic Mini, 2017 Shield

It's been a while since I've posted anything for sale here. But it's gotta be better than Facebook Marketplace. LOLAll items are adult owned and come from a non smoking home.Prices are plus shipping from San Diego area, local pickup can be arranged as well.Pictures below.This item is pre #1, LOLiPhone 13 Pro 128GB, Unlocked/Paid Off, barely used between a problematic Pixel 6 and new Pixel 7, has 100% Battery life, put in a Spigen case and Spigen screen protector applied out of the box. I used this for less than a month. Just not an iOS fan. No visible signs of wear (about as new as you can get without being unopened).Included are 3 additional USB to TB cables, Spigen slim fit case, 1 extra Spigen screen protector with applicator (easiest screen protector I've ever installed).$650.00 Shipped.1. Xbox Series X, bought new on release and if it has 200 hours on it that's being generous. Recently disassembled and replaced TIM with Noctua NT-H1 (used hot air to lift sticker covering screws so it looks untouched) , comes complete in box with all cables, controller and paperwork. Even includes new AA batteries. Also including Final Fantasy 15.$400.00 local2. Xbox One (OG), again, bought new, comes complete in box with all cables, of course I replaced the thermal paste a year or so ago, Power Supply has a new fan and a like new refurbished controller. Also including The Elder Scrolls online.$100.003. Oculus Quest 2 128GB bundle, includes 2 extra head straps, 1 with extended battery (this one the plastic band snapped, but packing tape does a good job of holding it together.) Used this to play HL Alyx and some racing games, it worked great for that.$250.004. DJI Mavic Mini Fly More bundle with a bunch of extra blades. Great way to get into drones this one is in good shape no hard crashes or issues, works great and is fun to fly.$200.00 Comes in original box with carrying case, extra blades, camera outer lens and extended usb c cable for tablets and not pictured, tablet holder.5. 2017 NVIDIA Shield with remote and controller. I used this for a couple of years and has been since in the box. Recently updated firmware through when making sure it was factory reset. I did manage damage the green LED light connector which is annoying anyhow when cleaning out the heatsink and replacing the thermal compound. Otherwise it works great.$150.00