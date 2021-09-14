iPhone 13 Pro announcement major disappointment

First it was the disappointment with WWDC and iOS 15 not being the big upgrade most analysts predicted, and I don't mean wacky crazy features that will never happen, but people that always have a rock solid guess on what's coming, all said iOS 15 was missing big time stuff that just didn't happen, they thought for sure was coming.



Now the iPhone 13 Pro announcement, = a side grade at best, and just shows that Apple has "jumped the shark"



With the new ProMotion display tech, I was fully expecting AoD ( Always on Display ). Did I miss that in the keynote? And I thought there was going to be a matte black dark color 13 Pro?





I currently have the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Pixel 5A, and I love both phones, but mostly am I Nexus / Pixel fan by far #1. But this new iPhone 13 Pro seems like a side grade at best and probably meant only to be upgraded if you have an iPhone XS or older. Hack if you have a iPhone 11 Pro I would still keep that because it has the more comfortable nicer smooth edges and not the sharp uncomfortable square corners.



I would dare say the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the best iPhone made in quite some time. It's still a powerful smartphone with excellent battery life and great technology inside.