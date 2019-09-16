iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB / Space Gray / Verizon - $1100

Selling my used iPhone 11 Pro Max with 512 GB of storage. It's in perfect condition since it's been in a case with a screen protector the moment it came out of the box and I baby all my devices. I'm asking $1100. It's currently carrier-locked to Verizon and won't be unlocked for 60 days. No scratches on the screen or the body.

http://imgur.com/a/C9b0yaG

Trusted, longtime buyers only with a HeatWare link. Thanks. :) I accept PayPal.


