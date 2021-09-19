iPhone 11 camera vs Nikon S7000?

Photo and video question: which is likely to have better quality, iPhone 11 or Nikon S7000 digital camera? The camera was being used in wife's classroom (she teaches kindergarten). She is asking if we should keep or sell the Nikon camera. When we got the Nikon in 2016 it produced better pictures than her smartphone at the time. But smartphone photography has come a long way since then. Appreciate any feedback on that.
https://www.photographyblog.com/reviews/nikon_coolpix_s7000_review
https://www.photographyblog.com/reviews/nikon_coolpix_s7000_review