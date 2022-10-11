iPads and Ubiquiti Protect

I have several relatively current iPads, iPads Pros that I’d like to use as security viewing device / monitor around the house.



Video from Ubiquiti cameras, to the Ubiquiti Dream Machine and accessed via the Ubiquiti Protect app.



I know how to set my main iPad up, but how do I manage a bunch of satellite iPads? I only need them to use that app. Just update and use that app.



I don’t really want all of them to be clones of my working iPad.



Edit. They can be left plugged in 24/7.