Ipad pro - usb c to hdmi

I have older ipad & new iphone, using the lightning adapter it drops frames, has lag, and the picture has artifacts. Frame drop issue is the main reason I don't use it. I have apple TVs everywhere, but this doesn't work out so well when traveling.Does the USB C stuff have the same issues?I have to assume it doesn't as it is used on the mac books as well; can't see frame drops being acceptable. Just thought I'd ask before spending on an expensive upgrade.Some pages describing the lightning version issues: