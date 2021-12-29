Ipad pro - usb c to hdmi

I have older ipad & new iphone, using the lightning adapter it drops frames, has lag, and the picture has artifacts. Frame drop issue is the main reason I don't use it. I have apple TVs everywhere, but this doesn't work out so well when traveling.

Does the USB C stuff have the same issues?

I have to assume it doesn't as it is used on the mac books as well; can't see frame drops being acceptable. Just thought I'd ask before spending on an expensive upgrade.

Some pages describing the lightning version issues:
https://www.extremetech.com/computi...htning-digital-av-adapter-has-its-own-arm-soc
https://community.firecore.com/t/problems-with-playback-over-lightning-digital-av-adapter/13660
 
