iPad Pro 12.9 2nd gen screen cracked. Is it worth it to repair it? Can it be repaired?

R

RavinDJ

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 9, 2002
Messages
4,376
I have the iPad Pro 12.9 2nd gen... cellular... 256GB. I love it, but the screen cracked...

Is it worth it to repair? If so, what costs am I looking at? Is it feasible? What should be my max budget before I think of just buying another one... I'd like the cellular one since I pay for the ATT data plan and it's very, very useful when I go abroad.

Thanks, guys!
 
Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,638
I'd contact Apple just to see what they might have to offer. If you end up getting another iPad Pro, the miniLED screen on the M1 version is excellent.
 
