iPad Pro 12.9 2nd gen - is it worth it to repair the screen?

Hey guys!This is one of my first posts in the Apple section... normally I'm in GenMayIn any case... I broke the screen on my iPad Pro 12.9 2nd gen. I'm trying to find replacements on fleaBay or to get it repaired with iFixIt dot com or some similar. But, for whatever reason, I found that it's easier to fix 1st gen and 3rd gen than 2nd gen.I've seen $600+ quotes for the the screen repair. So, the question is - is it worth it to repair it?Or, just buy a new one? But i'm definitely attached to this one - it's an emotional thing.Thanks, [H]orde