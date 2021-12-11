iPad passcode recovery

I need to recover a passcode on an iPad.



Its my daughter's iPad and she's 7. My other daughter (she's 9) showed her how to change the password, and she changed it and forgot it.



We are on the family plan, and I am the one who set it up. They have to ask me before they install anything, so I have the default parental access.



With the access I have, how can I get into the iPad?



If y'all need pictures, I've posted pictures of them over the years here.