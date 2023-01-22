IP35 Pro, Q6600, 8800 GTS 512, 8 Gig RAM combo, WD Raptor 150g, WD SE16 512g, Cooler Master 850w PSU

P

PilotKD

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 26, 2003
Messages
158
Here's a bunch of stuff out of an old rig of mine. It ran strong until I took it apart today.

Abit IP35 Pro with an Intel Q6600 CPU, heatsink/cooler, 8 gigs DDR2 PC-6400 combo - $75 shipped

For those that don't remember Abit, they were right up there with ASUS years ago, but unfortunately went out of business back in 2006.

XFX GeForce 8800 GTS 512mb GPU - $50 shipped

Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA PSU - $75 shipped
Strong PSU. This thing is mint.

Western Digital Velociraptor 150gig 10,000 RPM SATA drive - $60 shipped

Western Digital SE16 512gig 7,200 RPM SATA Drive - $30 shipped

Both run strong. I have two current pics of drive health attached.

I know this is older stuff. Prices are negotiable, but remember, shipping is ridiculous these days so I am not working for charity here... lol The more you buy at once, the better the price will be.
 

Attachments

  • 20230121_195517.jpg
    20230121_195517.jpg
    606.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195454.jpg
    20230121_195454.jpg
    361.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195445.jpg
    20230121_195445.jpg
    460.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195423.jpg
    20230121_195423.jpg
    320.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195413.jpg
    20230121_195413.jpg
    723.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195404.jpg
    20230121_195404.jpg
    484.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195341.jpg
    20230121_195341.jpg
    383.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195325.jpg
    20230121_195325.jpg
    354.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195304.jpg
    20230121_195304.jpg
    444.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195242.jpg
    20230121_195242.jpg
    489.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195233.jpg
    20230121_195233.jpg
    566 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_195227.jpg
    20230121_195227.jpg
    709.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_150640.jpg
    20230121_150640.jpg
    341.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230121_150527.jpg
    20230121_150527.jpg
    358.6 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top