IP35 Pro, Q6600, 8800 GTS 512, 8 Gig RAM combo, WD Raptor 150g, WD SE16 512g, Cooler Master 850w PSU

Here's a bunch of stuff out of an old rig of mine. It ran strong until I took it apart today.



Abit IP35 Pro with an Intel Q6600 CPU, heatsink/cooler, 8 gigs DDR2 PC-6400 combo - $75 shipped



For those that don't remember Abit, they were right up there with ASUS years ago, but unfortunately went out of business back in 2006.



XFX GeForce 8800 GTS 512mb GPU - $50 shipped



Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA PSU - $75 shipped

Strong PSU. This thing is mint.



Western Digital Velociraptor 150gig 10,000 RPM SATA drive - $60 shipped



Western Digital SE16 512gig 7,200 RPM SATA Drive - $30 shipped



Both run strong. I have two current pics of drive health attached.



I know this is older stuff. Prices are negotiable, but remember, shipping is ridiculous these days so I am not working for charity here... lol The more you buy at once, the better the price will be.