IOS17 to allow side loading but only in Europe

DukenukemX
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2005
- Messages
- 6,778
Wonder if this means Americans will benefit from this too?
"Apple has claimed that sideloading will "undermine the privacy and security protections" that iPhone users rely on, leaving people vulnerable to malware, scams, data tracking, and other issues. However, Apple must comply with the DMA or it risks fines of as much as 20 percent of its global revenue if the EU laws are violated."
https://www.macrumors.com/2023/04/17/app-sideloading-support-coming-ios-17/
"Apple has claimed that sideloading will "undermine the privacy and security protections" that iPhone users rely on, leaving people vulnerable to malware, scams, data tracking, and other issues. However, Apple must comply with the DMA or it risks fines of as much as 20 percent of its global revenue if the EU laws are violated."
https://www.macrumors.com/2023/04/17/app-sideloading-support-coming-ios-17/