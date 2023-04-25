IOS17 to allow side loading but only in Europe

DukenukemX

Wonder if this means Americans will benefit from this too?

"Apple has claimed that sideloading will "undermine the privacy and security protections" that iPhone users rely on, leaving people vulnerable to malware, scams, data tracking, and other issues. However, Apple must comply with the DMA or it risks fines of as much as 20 percent of its global revenue if the EU laws are violated."

https://www.macrumors.com/2023/04/17/app-sideloading-support-coming-ios-17/
 
GotNoRice

GotNoRice

That would be nice. It's one reason why I don't even consider Apple phones at the moment, because they simply exert too much control over what I can or can't run on the device.
 
