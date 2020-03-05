iOS 13 and hotspot

My wife has been complaining that her phone is messed up for maybe 2-3 months, because nothing will connect with her hot spot automatically anymore. She apparently upgraded to iOS 13 around this time.



I finally upgraded about two weeks back, and now nothing will connect to mine with iOS 13. I reset my password, reset passwords in my daughters iPads, but neither work. I will have to have WiFi off on their tablets, turn WiFi on, wait a second or two, turn my hotspot on, then hurry and manually connect to my hotspot for it to work. That’s so frustrating when we are trying to drive, all because it won’t connect automatically anymore.



Is there a fix for this? She has an iPhone XR and I have an XS Max.