Ion's Moving Sale: HP Microserver, i7 Combos, Dual Xeon Combo

603-0-0 Heat linked in signature
I am moving in a couple of months, and looking to find a new home for some hardware I'm not using so that I don't have to bring it with me. Up today I have got:
A HP Microserver Gen 8. 8GB RAM, Xeon E3 1220L V2, no drives, but all drive trays included. Nice compact system, almost silent, very low power draw. Has an internal SATA port & 4 SAS bays. I was using this with a floppy -> SATA power adapter to run a SSD for the OS, and 4 2TB drives for storage. I upgraded it with a HP SmartArray P410 PCIe card to support RAID5 (vs the 0/1/JBOD supported on the internal SAS controller). Would presumably work fine with a low-power GPU for transcoding if you want to use something like UNRAID.
I am about 90% certain that this server works fine. When I replaced it last fall, accessing the RAID 5 array would often cause the system to lock up and require a hard power cycle. If I disconnect the RAID array, it functions fine. I strongly suspect that there's something wrong with one of the (very old) disk drives I had in it, or maybe the upgraded RAID card I was using. I see these going on Ebay for $200+. Yours for $30 plus shipping. Sold as-is. I believe that it works fine, but don't care to fight with it enough to confirm.
i7 8700k / Z370 / 32GB Combo: I purchased it here a few years back. Used it as my gaming system for a bit, then as a secondary Linux system, and as a spare for testing out GPUs/disk drives/etc. Windows 10 Pro license tied to the motherboard Note that the CPU has been delidded; the IHS has not been glued back on, and could probably use to be re-pasted (or have liquid metal applied, or whatnot). IO shield included; I can either include the CM Hyper 212 that's on it, or not. $180 plus shipping, or $160 plus shipping with 16GB (2x8GB) RAM instead of the 32GB in it right now.
i7 7700k / Z270 ITX / 16GB Combo: i7 7700K, ASUS ROG Z70 ITX board, 2x8GB RAM, Samsung 960 EVO NVME 250GB, Corsair 240mm AIO. I used this in grad school when space was tight. Hasn't been used much in a couple of years. IO shield included. Also has a Win 10 Pro license tied to the motherboard. $100 + shipping. I've got a whole stack of Hyper 212s, so if you want one of those instead of the AIO, I can do that too.
Supermicro X10/dual E5-2600 V4 combo: Details & pictures to come in a day or two; I believe this has 2 20 core Xeon E5s, although I don't remember the exact model. PM me if you're interested and I'll prioritise getting more information sooner rather than later.
All items are listed price or best offer, and ship from 04011.
I am moving in a couple of months, and looking to find a new home for some hardware I'm not using so that I don't have to bring it with me. Up today I have got:
A HP Microserver Gen 8. 8GB RAM, Xeon E3 1220L V2, no drives, but all drive trays included. Nice compact system, almost silent, very low power draw. Has an internal SATA port & 4 SAS bays. I was using this with a floppy -> SATA power adapter to run a SSD for the OS, and 4 2TB drives for storage. I upgraded it with a HP SmartArray P410 PCIe card to support RAID5 (vs the 0/1/JBOD supported on the internal SAS controller). Would presumably work fine with a low-power GPU for transcoding if you want to use something like UNRAID.
I am about 90% certain that this server works fine. When I replaced it last fall, accessing the RAID 5 array would often cause the system to lock up and require a hard power cycle. If I disconnect the RAID array, it functions fine. I strongly suspect that there's something wrong with one of the (very old) disk drives I had in it, or maybe the upgraded RAID card I was using. I see these going on Ebay for $200+. Yours for $30 plus shipping. Sold as-is. I believe that it works fine, but don't care to fight with it enough to confirm.
i7 8700k / Z370 / 32GB Combo: I purchased it here a few years back. Used it as my gaming system for a bit, then as a secondary Linux system, and as a spare for testing out GPUs/disk drives/etc. Windows 10 Pro license tied to the motherboard Note that the CPU has been delidded; the IHS has not been glued back on, and could probably use to be re-pasted (or have liquid metal applied, or whatnot). IO shield included; I can either include the CM Hyper 212 that's on it, or not. $180 plus shipping, or $160 plus shipping with 16GB (2x8GB) RAM instead of the 32GB in it right now.
i7 7700k / Z270 ITX / 16GB Combo: i7 7700K, ASUS ROG Z70 ITX board, 2x8GB RAM, Samsung 960 EVO NVME 250GB, Corsair 240mm AIO. I used this in grad school when space was tight. Hasn't been used much in a couple of years. IO shield included. Also has a Win 10 Pro license tied to the motherboard. $100 + shipping. I've got a whole stack of Hyper 212s, so if you want one of those instead of the AIO, I can do that too.
Supermicro X10/dual E5-2600 V4 combo: Details & pictures to come in a day or two; I believe this has 2 20 core Xeon E5s, although I don't remember the exact model. PM me if you're interested and I'll prioritise getting more information sooner rather than later.
All items are listed price or best offer, and ship from 04011.