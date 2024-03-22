Ion's Moving Sale: 40-core Dual Xeon Combo (price drop 4/24!)

603-0-0 Heat linked in signature
I am moving in a couple of months, and looking to find a new home for some hardware I'm not using so that I don't have to bring it with me. Up today I have got:
A HP Microserver Gen 8. 8GB RAM, Xeon E3 1220L V2, no drives, but all drive trays included. Nice compact system, almost silent, very low power draw. Has an internal SATA port & 4 SAS bays. I was using this with a floppy -> SATA power adapter to run a SSD for the OS, and 4 2TB drives for storage. I upgraded it with a HP SmartArray P410 PCIe card to support RAID5 (vs the 0/1/JBOD supported on the internal SAS controller). Would presumably work fine with a low-power GPU for transcoding if you want to use something like UNRAID. I am about 90% certain that this server works fine. When I replaced it last fall, accessing the RAID 5 array would often cause the system to lock up and require a hard power cycle. If I disconnect the RAID array, it functions fine. I strongly suspect that there's something wrong with one of the (very old) disk drives I had in it, or maybe the upgraded RAID card I was using. I see these going on Ebay for $200+. Yours for $30 plus shipping. Sold as-is. I believe that it works fine, but don't care to fight with it enough to confirm. Sold.
i7 8700k / Z370 / 32GB Combo: I purchased it here a few years back. Used it as my gaming system for a bit, then as a secondary Linux system, and as a spare for testing out GPUs/disk drives/etc. Windows 10 Pro license tied to the motherboard Note that the CPU has been delidded; the IHS has not been glued back on, and could probably use to be re-pasted (or have liquid metal applied, or whatnot). IO shield included; I can either include the CM Hyper 212 that's on it, or not. $160 plus shipping, or $140 plus shipping with 16GB (2x8GB) RAM instead of the 32GB in it right now. SOLD.
i7 7700k / Z270 ITX / 16GB Combo: i7 7700K, ASUS ROG Z70 ITX board, 2x8GB RAM, Samsung 960 EVO NVME 250GB, Corsair 240mm AIO. I used this in grad school when space was tight. Hasn't been used much in a couple of years. IO shield included. Also has a Win 10 Pro license tied to the motherboard. $100 + shipping. I've got a whole stack of Hyper 212s, so if you want one of those instead of the AIO, I can do that too. SOLD.
Supermicro X10/dual E5-2600 V4 combo: Supermicro X10 DRI, 2x Xeon E5 2673 v4 (2.3GHz + turbo, 20c), 2x16GB RAM, 2x 2U active heatsinks, IO shield included. $210 + shipping for everything.
All items are listed price or best offer, and ship from 04011.
