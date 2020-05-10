IonQ CEO Peter Chapman on how quantum computing will change the future of AI

erek
I, for one, am studying how DNA (or dna computing) gives rise to consciousness (if by or through the lines of thought relating to programming).
"In a follow-up email, Chapman expanded on his thoughts. “For decades, it was believed that the brain’s computational capacity lay in the neuron as a minimal unit,” he wrote. “Early efforts by many tried to find a solution using artificial neurons linked together in artificial neural networks with very limited success. This approach was fueled by the thought that the brain is an electrical computer, similar to a classical computer.”
“However, since then, I believe we now know the brain is not an electrical computer, but an electrochemical one,” he added. “Sadly, today’s computers do not have the processing power to be able to simulate the chemical interactions across discrete parts of the neuron, such as the dendrites, the axon, and the synapse. And even with Moore’s law, they won’t next year or even after a million years.”
Chapman then quoted Richard Feynman, who famously said “Nature isn’t classical, dammit, and if you want to make a simulation of nature, you’d better make it quantum mechanical. And by golly, it’s a wonderful problem because it doesn’t look so easy.”
“Similarly, it’s likely Strong AI isn’t classical, it’s quantum mechanical as well,” Chapman said."
https://venturebeat.com/2020/05/09/...antum-computing-will-change-the-future-of-ai/
