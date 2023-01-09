INWIN brings a case to CES that is actually exciting!

I love the idea of modular cases, but they're never really properly supported long term. I would love to see something like this get released and do well enough that the company keeps producing modules for it beyond the 6-12 month time period.



As far as cost goes: Its InWin, it is going to be expensive. InWin doesn't produce cases in large volume so they're never going to be able to compete with the big companies in terms of price.