INWIN brings a case to CES that is actually exciting!

Smoked Brisket
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 763
Behold the modular Mod Free chassis: https://www.techpowerup.com/303226/in-win-mod-free-takes-case-modularity-to-the-nth-level
A case that can be arranged into several configurations depending on your needs. Go big or go small, looks like you can even go test bench style if you want. Seems like a home run if they can keep the cost reasonable and build up an accessory ecosystem around it to keep it fresh.
Not a totally original idea it seems very similar to this https://www.techspot.com/news/40443-antec-ships-highly-customizable-open-air-case-lanboy-air.html which I owned and, looking back, wish I still did.
I will be a buyer if the price is reasonable. What do you guys think?
A case that can be arranged into several configurations depending on your needs. Go big or go small, looks like you can even go test bench style if you want. Seems like a home run if they can keep the cost reasonable and build up an accessory ecosystem around it to keep it fresh.
Not a totally original idea it seems very similar to this https://www.techspot.com/news/40443-antec-ships-highly-customizable-open-air-case-lanboy-air.html which I owned and, looking back, wish I still did.
I will be a buyer if the price is reasonable. What do you guys think?