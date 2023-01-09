INWIN brings a case to CES that is actually exciting!

Behold the modular Mod Free chassis: https://www.techpowerup.com/303226/in-win-mod-free-takes-case-modularity-to-the-nth-level
A case that can be arranged into several configurations depending on your needs. Go big or go small, looks like you can even go test bench style if you want. Seems like a home run if they can keep the cost reasonable and build up an accessory ecosystem around it to keep it fresh.
Not a totally original idea it seems very similar to this https://www.techspot.com/news/40443-antec-ships-highly-customizable-open-air-case-lanboy-air.html which I owned and, looking back, wish I still did.
I will be a buyer if the price is reasonable. What do you guys think?
 
So, it's an erector set case? :p
 
It could be interesting probably expensive.
 
I love the idea of modular cases, but they're never really properly supported long term. I would love to see something like this get released and do well enough that the company keeps producing modules for it beyond the 6-12 month time period.

As far as cost goes: Its InWin, it is going to be expensive. InWin doesn't produce cases in large volume so they're never going to be able to compete with the big companies in terms of price.
 
InWin cases are pretty, but I don't think I've ever seen a design of theirs that looked practical.
 
Yep, every time I thought of buying one I'd look at reviews and the consensus was pretty much that. And since I don't really show off my case I don't particularly care how cool it looks anymore.
 
