Investing in mining equipment in 2021

Hi all,



I'm new to the forums and fairly new to mining cryptocurrency. A little backstory... Nearly 2 weeks ago, I invested in two used Antminer S9's on eBay, and have been mining Bitcoin with them along with my Quadro RTX 4000 when I'm not using it. I currently make about $10-$11 a day after electricity. So in a little over 100 days I'll have my return on investment.



I've been hearing a lot about Ethereum an honestly believe it will explode very soon. So I have been doing some research. I have been reading about this miner by Innosilicon, the A11 Pro ETH (2000Mh). According to asicminervalue.com, it is estimated to make about $359 a day. It will not be released until June, they are taking preorders currently at the tune of just over $20,000.



Here's my questions... is that kind of profit possible with this machine mining ETH? It seems too good to be true. I don't mind putting out a pretty penny like that if it will pay itself off in a matter of a few months. And also, I heard it was no longer going to be possible to mine ETH with an ASIC. Is that essentially going to make any A11's mining ETH a $20,000 paperweight in the near future?



If anyone wants to weigh in on this I'd be happy to hear your opinion. I'm just looking to invest in some profitable mining equipment and wonder what everyone who has more experience than me thinks.



Thanks,



Jay