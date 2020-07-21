Introduction to audio interface / who buys sound cards?

IdiotInCharge
This is more a journey. It's one I've been slowly walking toward for some time and just recently started walking down; the purpose of this post is to invite discussion between those that find themselves in a similar position, those that have never considered an audio interface but perhaps could appreciate the utility of one for their uses, and of course, this post is to invite feedback from those that have already moved in this direction.
As such, please keep replies respectful, and while hijacking is not allowed, tangetial discussions that support the overall related knowledgebase are welcome. Just remember to tie them back in to the topic, thanks!
To start, I've used a few sound cards over the years, including a smattering of Creative products as well as onboard stuff for better or worse, and a few USB solutions ranging from a cheap ASUS to much nicer USB (or optical) balanced DAC / Amp units.
And now, I'm taking a different tack: I picked up the Audient Evo 4. I already have several sets of nice headphones as well as a pair of studio speakers and a studio sub and had been looking for a more convenient method of powering them noiselessly.
The Audient Evo 4 does both quite well! Obviously plenty of line-level signal for the pair of LSR 305s and 10" sub, and plenty of juice out of the headphone amp for my 250Ohm DT880 cans.
Sound is great out of the speakers and the headphones, and it's even better for the star of the show: the mic input capability. I picked up a Shure Beta 58A, ostensibly an upgrade to the legendary SM58 but with even better off-axis correction (we'll see), but thus far it easily exceeds my requirements.
I'll need to do plenty more informal poking around and maybe some semi-formal testing in the near future, but I've already reached on conclusion: unless one is chasing after peak Hi-Fi, for most desktop gaming purposes (or desktop usage period), there's very little reason to buy much else really.
What do you guys think?
