Introducing the Dell "rugged" tablet, yay or nay?

https://youtu.be/J8Koj_xvdRA

Dells Ad video.

dell-latitude-rugged-2015-07-21-01.jpg



The idea I suppose isn't new. They've been making phones and laptops with maximum protection for years now, and they're only getting better.

Plus they've got companies building premium cases like the Otter box and such.

However, the marketing of this product is to ensure it's durability and mobility are all in one.


Just curious if you guys think this is a cool and useful device.
I do like the dual swappable batteries.

I personally don't need another tablet, and working in an office all day, I don't think I'll need such protection. But, maybe I could mount this on the quad when I do some weekend trailing? Fishing? Boating? Who knows? But, it's kind of neat...

What do you guys think?

It was only a matter of time before this came out.
 
Resolution is only 1366x768 and you have to call for pricing so it's probably going to be a shocker judging by their rugged 12" laptop for $3649.
 
If it had an Ethernet jack I might be interested. I spend considerable time up in a bucket truck and on the roofs of buildings troubleshooting IP equipment. Something in this form factor could be perfect.

It'll probably cost a fortune though.
 
Yeah that's pretty painful to see.

But again, well... no, that's unacceptable in 2015. lol
 
The ridiculous price buys the warranty and service, really. I'm sure one of these things has a server-grade mission-critical response warranty.
 
Well, it seems to be a "Surface" full x86 experience. So for mission critical applications it seems like it could fit into certain people's workflow. Definitely not a system for everyone. As in, it's not a system for probably 99% of people that even use this forum.
 
Last edited:
mi7chy said:
Resolution is only 1366x768 and you have to call for pricing so it's probably going to be a shocker judging by their rugged 12" laptop for $3649.
Resolution isn't a big deal for this tablet. What this tablet needs is all day battery (for which a lower resolution is actually better) and good visibility in sunlight. The use case for this tablet is someone on the job out and about. Going to construction sites or what not. This person doesn't care if they can watch Game of Thrones on HBO Now in 1080P or only 720P. They only care about the tablet lasting the day and handling any bumps and crashes that happen during the day.

I would be much more interested in seeing the battery life on this and how bright the screen is rather than the resolution and the price.
 
This isn't really intended for normal consumers like us. More for military and enterprise businesses, just like their rugged laptops who are competing against the Panasonic Toughbooks that the military used for a long time. They have no problem paying for it and don't care about the display being super hi res, as long as it works in the field while the sand storm is hitting you in full force.

For 99% of us and other normal businesses, if you want to protect your tab, then put a decent case on it and it will be more than sufficient for your clumsy hands and spills.
 
I know of a few jobs around here that could use those, I'd be surprised if we didn't have a few of these on order honestly.
 
Erasmus354 said:
Resolution isn't a big deal for this tablet. What this tablet needs is all day battery (for which a lower resolution is actually better) and good visibility in sunlight. The use case for this tablet is someone on the job out and about. Going to construction sites or what not. This person doesn't care if they can watch Game of Thrones on HBO Now in 1080P or only 720P. They only care about the tablet lasting the day and handling any bumps and crashes that happen during the day.

I would be much more interested in seeing the battery life on this and how bright the screen is rather than the resolution and the price.
According to another source, it can carry up to a 512gb SSD in it as well.

The battery will last 12 hours apparently. So not all day.

I would like to see the screen in action as well.

http://www.businesswire.com/news/ho...ntroduces-Fully-Rugged-Tablet-Built-Withstand
 
even for work, a 1080 vs 720 would think that is alot more data showing on screen to see, less scrolling et cetera.
 
Not for the size of the text on the screen, you'll be squinting trying to see the smaller text.
 
