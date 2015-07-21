Introducing the Dell "rugged" tablet, yay or nay?

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 6,505
https://youtu.be/J8Koj_xvdRA
Dells Ad video.
The idea I suppose isn't new. They've been making phones and laptops with maximum protection for years now, and they're only getting better.
Plus they've got companies building premium cases like the Otter box and such.
However, the marketing of this product is to ensure it's durability and mobility are all in one.
Just curious if you guys think this is a cool and useful device.
I do like the dual swappable batteries.
I personally don't need another tablet, and working in an office all day, I don't think I'll need such protection. But, maybe I could mount this on the quad when I do some weekend trailing? Fishing? Boating? Who knows? But, it's kind of neat...
What do you guys think?
It was only a matter of time before this came out.
