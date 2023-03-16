Introducing a 21 SSD Slot/ 361 TB total PCI-E Add-on Card

Eshelmen

For all you storage fanatics out there. This may be something for you, all for the low price of $2,800.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...-that-holds-up-to-21-pcie-4-0-ssds-168tb/amp/

The X21's product page says the AIC works in a standard PCIe 4.0 x16 slot. Images show 10 slots and a heatsink inside a pair of printed circuit boards (PCBs).

inside-640x427.jpg

There are also 11 slots on the PCB's exterior. The card is reportedly full-height and full-length and supports QLC, TLC, MLC, and Intel Optane drives. In terms of operating systems, there's support for Windows 10, 11, and Server, plus Linux.

exterior-2-640x427.jpg

"The card is PCIe fanout, so RAID support would be provided via software or third-party hardware solution, like Graid," Hill told Ars Technica.

Apex Storage is also looking forward to the AIC being able to support up to 336TB should 16TB M.2 2280 SSDs come to market.

Speaking of forward-looking, this component isn't technically future-proofed, since it doesn't support PCIe 5.0 (it's backward-compatible with PCIe 3.0). But while the X21 doesn't target budget-prioritizing users who would opt for HDDs, using PCIe 5.0 SSDs would be even more prohibitively expensive. The AIC's cooling requirements would also increase. As it stands, the X21 requires 400 LFM (linear feet per minute) airflow.

In terms of performance, Apex Storage is claiming sequential read and write speeds of up to 30.5 and 26.5GBps, respectively, while a multi-card setup claims 107GBps and 70GBps, respectively. Apex Storage's website also points to 7.5 million IOPS random reads and 6.2 million IOPS random writes with one card, with those figures expanding to 20 million and 10 million, respectively, in a multi-card configuration.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

So, Gen 4 x16 has a bandwidth limit of 31.5 GB/s. So that's 252Gbit/s

21 x4 slots would have a combined bandwidth of 1324 Gbit/s, so the x16 interface is definitely going to be the limiting factor here.

I presume that this thing just uses some sort of PCIe switch, like a PLX chip to accomplish this. Keep in mind that PCIe switching adds latency, which can impact performance.

If you use all the drives raided, you are only getting ~1.5GB/s per drive. That's equivalent to about 3x gen2 lanes. So in a RAID configuration where you are reading all of the drives at the same time, you could probably use Gen 2 drives (if you can find such a thing) and still max out the x16 slot.

I guess it could be a good way to buy a much of cheaper Gen3 drives and max out an x16 slot. Would seem like a waste for Gen 4 980 pro drives like they have in the sample pics.

I have three four-way 16x AIC in my server so I could add 12 NVME drives, but those use PCIe bifurcation and connect to the host natively, so they are non-blocking, and can thus make full use of the installed drives bandwidth. That, and no added latency.

494154_PXL_20210903_001320912.jpg


These AICs/risers/whatever you want to call them only cost $75 a piece too, far shy of the $2,800 of this thing...
 
D

dogDAbone

Old news, saw this somewhere else last week, and was ROTFLMAO when I saw the price :)

Surely they don't really think anyone outside of pro/commercial users will be buyin this any time soon..or just those folks with moar $$ than brains....

I've used those Asus cards in the past nottaproblemo !
 
