Introducing a 21 SSD Slot/ 361 TB total PCI-E Add-on Card

So, Gen 4 x16 has a bandwidth limit of 31.5 GB/s. So that's 252Gbit/s21 x4 slots would have a combined bandwidth of 1324 Gbit/s, so the x16 interface is definitely going to be the limiting factor here.I presume that this thing just uses some sort of PCIe switch, like a PLX chip to accomplish this. Keep in mind that PCIe switching adds latency, which can impact performance.If you use all the drives raided, you are only getting ~1.5GB/s per drive. That's equivalent to about 3x gen2 lanes. So in a RAID configuration where you are reading all of the drives at the same time, you could probably use Gen 2 drives (if you can find such a thing) and still max out the x16 slot.I guess it could be a good way to buy a much of cheaper Gen3 drives and max out an x16 slot. Would seem like a waste for Gen 4 980 pro drives like they have in the sample pics.I have three four-way 16x AIC in my server so I could add 12 NVME drives, but those use PCIe bifurcation and connect to the host natively, so they are non-blocking, and can thus make full use of the installed drives bandwidth. That, and no added latency.These AICs/risers/whatever you want to call them only cost $75 a piece too, far shy of the $2,800 of this thing...