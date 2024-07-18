Into the Radius 2 [Meta Quest 3/3S Native Port releases on May 21st]

atarumoroboshi18
Into the Radius 2
Yep, it's coming out in a week and beta play throughs are dropping on Youtube. Looks like they're going highly upgrade-able with all the equipment. Upgrade to better chest rigs to store more magazines and other items, new backpacks, new enemies, a bunch of new maps, etc. It doesn't look the most incredible VR game for now, but it does look engaging and immersive. Definitely looking into getting it soon.
