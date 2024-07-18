  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Into the Radius 2 [Meta Quest 3/3S Native Port releases on May 21st]

A

atarumoroboshi18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
384
Into the Radius 2

Yep, it's coming out in a week and beta play throughs are dropping on Youtube. Looks like they're going highly upgrade-able with all the equipment. Upgrade to better chest rigs to store more magazines and other items, new backpacks, new enemies, a bunch of new maps, etc. It doesn't look the most incredible VR game for now, but it does look engaging and immersive. Definitely looking into getting it soon.
 
Cant wait to jump into this one tonight. The first game is one of the best VR games ever made. I am really looking forward to multiplayer.
Only downside is that its early access and most of the game isn't there yet.
 
Finally purchased it(on sale for $27.99 right now) and I'm loving it! The enemies are quite varied, some are like policemen and military officers, and then theres the stuff like the super fast creeps and the new 'broken' enemies that are humanoid but consistently shift their fragments when following you. Very enjoyable and quite a beautiful game!

Edit: Oh yeah, this game feels like there's going to be a TON of future upgrades and updates. Lots of areas that are inaccessible at the moment, but it feels great.
 
An amazing new beta update just dropped for Into the Radius 2. You can now fully and completely customize your rig and backpacks. Add as many attachments as you want, even holsters! Absolutely worth updating to beta to test it out!
 
May 21st will be the release date for Into the Radius 2 on Meta Quest 3/3S! Sadly, no cross play between PC and Meta players. :(
 
