Interregum False Prophet

This game is really promising.I played about 13 Hours of it.It's buggy obviously because it's early access.But I think it is above average in terms of depth in quality.And the story seems pretty interesting too
It's a very good dystopic end of the world's sci fi scenario
 
How's the dialogue? Spoken or lots of reading?
 
There's something about survival and exploration in the map that clicks for me in a way that never did with wartales

It's a pretty bleak game
 
After putting in another ten or so hours i'm giving this a whole hearted recommendation

The vibe is STALKER meets Wartails meets Xcom meets This war of mine meets Wastleand

The story and the writing is pretty impressive.Not at the level of something like disco Elysium t or sunless skies, but it does the job in conveying a pretty bleak near future dystopia with a Sci-Fi alien invasion element

I think it does exploration and squad and resource.And base management pretty well. I like the combat too.

For an early access game, it has a lot of content.The first of three acts is included. I was finding it quite buggy, thoug they released a patch today and I played about seven or eight hours without any crashes.

Understood if you guys avoid early access.I generally do but I wanted to give this a shot and i'm glad I did and I definitely recommend it if you like any of the games I mentioned above, as well as bleak scifi end of the world type scenarios.

And they are extremely responsive in their discord as well.So I have faith that they're going to finish this thing and polish it.
 
Appreciate the thorough review. I put it on my Wishlist and will follow development
 
