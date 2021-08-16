internal - domain has subdomain but user needs site URL using just domain

Quick question. Our company domain is sub.company.com. A user is working on an internal site and wants internal traffic to hit sub2.company.com. We added a DNS search suffix to include *.company.com but that didn't work.



We just need this for internal traffic. I'm not sure how direct requests to sub2.company.com as all our search suffix's always point to sub.company.com so anytime we try to fix it we just get sub2.sub.company.com



Any help is appreciated.