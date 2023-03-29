intermittent screen blackout w/ 2x 32'' 4k 144hz screens

I have 2 32'' 4k screens. an LG Ultragear 32GQ950-B and a Gigabyte M32u



in some applications (photoshop for example) I'll get this intermittent screen blackout. the screen will go black for a second and then come back. both screens will do it occassionally. has anyone else seen this? I can 100% recreate the issue if I go into photoshop and use the Camera Raw Filter for example.



it seems I can fix it though by running my second screen at 60hz. i've tried several different displayport cables with no luck. I'm running these monitors off a gigabyte 4090, but the issue was also present on my old 3090 on a different PC. is there some limitation i'm unaware of with running multiple screens at 144hz?