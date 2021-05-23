Interesting issue - 1/2 RAM suddenly 'Hardware Reserved'

Several months ago my son grabbed a pair of my unused RAM modules and plugged them into his computer for a cheap and easy upgrade.



I did not realize at the time that he'd mixed modules - there was already a pair 4gb PC 3200 sticks and the ones he grabbed were PC 2133



Everything worked fine until last night - when his computer started acting wonky and I began diagnostics. Discovered the 'hardware reserved' issue - 11gb of the 16 were hardware reserved.

It's important to note - there have been no recent HW changes.



Anyway this drove me to inspect the modules where I discovered the mismatch. Normally I would assume that up to this point, the system automatically downgraded the PC 3200 to 2133 speed - which is the default anyway, and this should not be that much of a problem.



Question is - aside from this being an obvious first place to start - why would it suddenly be an issue?



Other things - msconfig does not have max mem checked and again there have been no recent changes



Thoughts/suggestions?