Interesting issue - 1/2 RAM suddenly 'Hardware Reserved'

DarkSideA8

Apr 13, 2005
Several months ago my son grabbed a pair of my unused RAM modules and plugged them into his computer for a cheap and easy upgrade.

I did not realize at the time that he'd mixed modules - there was already a pair 4gb PC 3200 sticks and the ones he grabbed were PC 2133

Everything worked fine until last night - when his computer started acting wonky and I began diagnostics. Discovered the 'hardware reserved' issue - 11gb of the 16 were hardware reserved.
It's important to note - there have been no recent HW changes.

Anyway this drove me to inspect the modules where I discovered the mismatch. Normally I would assume that up to this point, the system automatically downgraded the PC 3200 to 2133 speed - which is the default anyway, and this should not be that much of a problem.

Question is - aside from this being an obvious first place to start - why would it suddenly be an issue?

Other things - msconfig does not have max mem checked and again there have been no recent changes

Thoughts/suggestions?
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
bios is wiggin out probably. id pull all the ram, pull the battery and power cord and hit the power button a few time. let the bios clear real good. put battery, power and the slower ram in primary slots. power up and post, make sure you can get to windows. shutdown and add the other sticks, boot and go to bios and make sure ram setting are matched across all sticks. boot to windows and see what you get.
 
