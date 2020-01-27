Interesting Domain problem - browsing the Internet

    I have a problem that I can't quite figure out.

    Fresh Windows 10 Pro install. When the PC is not joined to the domain, everything works fine. When the PC is joined to the domain, I cannot access ANY Google sites at all, but can access pretty much any other site I've tested. This affects all browsers.

    Things I've tried
    • Changing Gateway address
    • Changing IP address
    • Changing PC name
    • Changing DNS to Google Public
    • Disabling Firewall (there isn't any Anti-Virus or Anti-Malware installed currently)
    • Unjoining/Re-joining domain
    • Changing OU's on AD
    • Clearing Chrome cache
    • ipconfig /flushdns
    • Enabled proxy
    • Disabled proxy
    • Setting SiteName key in Registry to try to force a different DC (Didn't work, as "DynameSiteName" key is present, applying to the IPaddress/16 space - forcing it to use the local DC)

    I just don't know what else it could be. Here's the thing...the 4 other PCs that are right around it, at the same site, same address space, same gateway, same domain, etc.........they can ALL access Google sites without issues.

    Anybody have any clues? I've been banging my head against this for far too long.
     
    Do you have an edge device with logging? Be interesting to see what traffic comes from the trouble PC when you try a Google site. If your DNS is local, check those logs as well.

    Is the image for the trouble PC the same as the ones that work?

    Did the PC get updates before testing? Maybe one got botched.

    What do the event logs on the PC show? Any weird messages about the PC in the DC?

    Have you tried a reinstall of Win 10?

    Is the trouble PC the same brand/model/feature set as the four that work?
     
    I would be curious to see what happens when you try to traceroute or ping google.com from the affected PC. Also curious what happens if you ping/traceroute 8.8.8.8

    Does the PC have multiple ways to connect (NIC, Wireless, etc), if so maybe try a different one of those and see if there's a difference.

    Was any other software installed after the fresh Windows 10 install? Especially anything that could affect networking or mess with a hosts file?
     
    We have an edge device. I do not know what level of logging it has

    No. The trouble PC was installed from scratch off of a USB key

    Possible, but the curious thing is that when I am not joined to the domain, one can successfully browse to Google sites

    None that are obvious to me. If you know of anything specific I should be looking for or can run, I'm open for suggestions.

    No, but again, this machine was literally built from bare metal off a USB ISO a couple of hours before I noticed this happening.

    No it is not. The trouble PC is a Dell All-In-One 9010. The four that work are HP Pro 3500 Series
     
    The only thing that might affect networking/etc would be Windows Update. Assigning an IP and joining the domain was pretty much the first thing I did.
    No multiple ways that I'm aware of. I don't believe it has wireless.

    I believe tracert stopped at the first hop. Just not responding. Ping fails.
     
