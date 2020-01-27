Interesting Domain problem - browsing the Internet

I would be curious to see what happens when you try to traceroute or ping google.com from the affected PC. Also curious what happens if you ping/traceroute 8.8.8.8



Does the PC have multiple ways to connect (NIC, Wireless, etc), if so maybe try a different one of those and see if there's a difference.



Was any other software installed after the fresh Windows 10 install? Especially anything that could affect networking or mess with a hosts file?

Click to expand...