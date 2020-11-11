Intel’s Xe-HP Now Available to Select Customers

erek
"One of the common elements to new silicon is finding bugs and edge cases. All hardware vendors do their own validation testing, however in recent years Intel itself has presented the front where its customers, due to the scale of workloads and deployment, can test far deeper and wider than Intel does – up to a scale of 20-50x. But that’s when those partners have the hardware in hand, perhaps early engineering samples at lower frequencies; by using DevCloud, some of those big partners can attempt some of those workflows in preparation for a bigger direct shipment, and optimize the whole processes.
Intel did not state what the requirements were to get access to Xe-HP in the cloud. I suspect that if you have to ask, then you probably don’t qualify. In other news, Intel's Xe-LP solution, Iris Xe MAX, is available in DevCloud for public access."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16238/intels-xehp-now-available-to-select-customers
