Intel’s upcoming “Jasper Lake” chips could bring Gen11 graphics to Celeron and Pentium low-power

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,139
Lower end but with Gen11 Graphics
"It’s unclear how far out Jasper Lake chips are though — Intel is also said to be working on “Elkhart Lake” chips that also feature Gen11 graphics and Intel’s new Atom-based “Tremont” architecture…. but one possible difference between the two chip families is that Jasper Lake is expected to be 10nm, while Elkhart Lake is likely to be 14nm."
https://liliputing.com/2019/12/inte...celeron-and-pentium-low-power-processors.html
"It’s unclear how far out Jasper Lake chips are though — Intel is also said to be working on “Elkhart Lake” chips that also feature Gen11 graphics and Intel’s new Atom-based “Tremont” architecture…. but one possible difference between the two chip families is that Jasper Lake is expected to be 10nm, while Elkhart Lake is likely to be 14nm."
https://liliputing.com/2019/12/inte...celeron-and-pentium-low-power-processors.html