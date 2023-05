Intel’s upcoming iGPU might destroy both Nvidia and Apple M2H

Hmm, can it be?"Not using an integrated graphics card while still delivering decent gaming performance could be huge for slim and power-conservative laptops. Moore’s Law is Dead notes that manufacturers could be looking at a large increase in battery life.If these Intel-based laptops could reach close to the battery life of the M2 MacBook Pro , that would mark a victory all around for Intel Meteor Lake. Nvidia’s GTX 1650-level graphics with a battery life that exceeds 13 to 15 hours? Sounds like a win for entry-level gamers.Intel’s Meteor Lake chips are said to come out near the end of the year, but seemingly only in laptops. The desktop range is still up in the air — it seems that Intel may launch a Raptor Lake refresh instead of a brand-new generation."Source: https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/intel-meteor-lake-integrated-graphics-rumors/