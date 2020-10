TSMC 6nm? Guess that's better than Intel 10nm, then again 14++++ is still better than 10nm. Also is this Raja making these claims? I remember why I was super excited when he finally left AMD. He had all these grand claims that got everyones hopes up and then the truth came out with the release. Hopefully Intel reigns him in a bit and this doesn't get stupid. I think 3070 performance in a laptop is kind of extreme considering how much power 3070 performance takes, although 6nm should be a little bit more efficient, but still, the thermals. I'd love to be proven wrong, but I feel like people are going to be let down or battery life is going to be around 3 minutes