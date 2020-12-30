Intel’s Stacked Nanosheet Transistors Could Be the Next Step in Moore’s Law

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,502
"“Once we get the hang of it, the next step will be to go after performance,” he says. That will likely involve improving the PMOS devices, which right now lag behind the NMOS in their ability to drive current. The answer to that problem is likely the introduction of “strain” to the transistor channel, says Chau. The idea is to distort the silicon crystal’s lattice in such a way that charge carriers (holes in this case) flit through faster. Intel introduced strain into its devices back in 2002. In separate research at IEDM, Intel showed a method of producing both compressive strain and tensile strain in nanoribbon transistors.
Other research organizations are also pursuing stacked nanosheets designs, though they are sometimes called complementary FETs, or CFETs. The Belgian research organization Imec pioneered the CFET concept and reported constructing them at IEEE VLSI Symposia last June. However, the Imec components were not made completely from nanosheet transistors. Instead, the bottom layer consisted of a FinFET and the top was a single nanosheet. Researchers in Taiwan reported the production of a CFET structure having a single nanosheet each for the PMOS and NMOS. In contrast, Intel’s circuit had a two-nanosheet NMOS atop a three-nanosheet PMOS, which is closer to what devices are likely to look like by the time stacking becomes necessary."
https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast...nsistors-could-be-the-next-step-in-moores-law
Other research organizations are also pursuing stacked nanosheets designs, though they are sometimes called complementary FETs, or CFETs. The Belgian research organization Imec pioneered the CFET concept and reported constructing them at IEEE VLSI Symposia last June. However, the Imec components were not made completely from nanosheet transistors. Instead, the bottom layer consisted of a FinFET and the top was a single nanosheet. Researchers in Taiwan reported the production of a CFET structure having a single nanosheet each for the PMOS and NMOS. In contrast, Intel’s circuit had a two-nanosheet NMOS atop a three-nanosheet PMOS, which is closer to what devices are likely to look like by the time stacking becomes necessary."
https://spectrum.ieee.org/nanoclast...nsistors-could-be-the-next-step-in-moores-law