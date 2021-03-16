Intel's Rocket Lake Blasts Off With Fewer Cores, Higher Pricing

"As a result, Rocket Lake's flagship $539 Core i9-11900K comes to market with eight cores while the previous-gen Core i9 family came with 10 cores and AMD's leading chips stretch up to 16. Surprisingly, Intel has actually hiked its recommended pricing on its highest-end chips despite this seeming deficiency, signaling that it thinks its eight-core chips have the chops to take on AMD's competing models."

https://www.tomshardware.com/amp/news/intel-11th-gen-rocket-lake-s-specifications-pricing

Not sure this is the smartest time to maintain a 'margins over all-else' mindset, but I'm sure AMD is happy with. 😅

The article sums it up pretty well. Intel did what it had to for a shot at getting the gaming performance crown back.

Shooting for less cores at max clocks gives them a chance. They loose any HEDT cred they had left, which probably isn't a big loss as AMD has had that performance crown for a few gens now. Sounds like a reasonable decision to me.
 
