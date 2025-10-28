  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel's revolutionary 54-year-old 4004 chip was the world's first programmable microchip — 2,300-transistor 10,000nm processor exposed

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,947
“The 4004 is considered the first modern microchip processor, being the first ever processor capable of being reprogrammed by software. Ironically, the 4004's design was first conceptualized for a calculator. In 1971, Intel was asked to create a twelve-chip set to build a desktop calculator for Busicom. But one of Intel's engineers, Ted Hoff, realized the concept would not work. Instead, he proposed a much simpler four-chip solution that could be programmed. This was the inception of the Intel 4004.”

1761649045611.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...worlds-first-programmable-microchip-processor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top