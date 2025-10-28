Intel's revolutionary 54-year-old 4004 chip was the world's first programmable microchip — 2,300-transistor 10,000nm processor exposed

erek
“The 4004 is considered the first modern microchip processor, being the first ever processor capable of being reprogrammed by software. Ironically, the 4004's design was first conceptualized for a calculator. In 1971, Intel was asked to create a twelve-chip set to build a desktop calculator for Busicom. But one of Intel's engineers, Ted Hoff, realized the concept would not work. Instead, he proposed a much simpler four-chip solution that could be programmed. This was the inception of the Intel 4004.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...worlds-first-programmable-microchip-processor
