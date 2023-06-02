Intel's Ponte Vecchio Smiles for the Camera

erek
8-way associativity to boot too
“600W is an exceptional amount of power, so Supermicro's SYS-821PV-TNR uses huge radiators and high-pressure fans to remove the heat from eight of Intel's Data Center GPU Max 1550 processors. These radiators have seven copper heat pipes and dozens of aluminum fins, so even a PVC radiator is a quite an intricate arrangement.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intels-ponte-vecchio-smiles-for-the-camera
