Intel's "Panther Lake" Microarchitecture Deep Dive Set for October, Full Launch in 2026

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,615
"Given that Panther Lake is the first 18A node product, we could expect that to be a large part of those shipped wafers, most likely going to OEMs for testing before integration. As a reminder, the low-power PTL-U models are designed for a 15 W TDP and are expected to come in 6-core and 8-core versions. Some SKUs will feature four high-performance P-cores paired with four LPE-cores, while others will have only two LPE-cores complementing four P-cores. Both families will utilize Xe3-based integrated graphics, with entry models featuring four GPU cores. The more powerful PTL-H line will scale up to around 16 CPU cores, comprising four P-Cores, eight E-cores, and four LPE-cores. Some H-series parts might include up to 12 GPU Xe3 cores for integrated graphics, but the final configurations will be revealed when Intel officially launches the Panther Lake product family."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341614/...deep-dive-set-for-october-full-launch-in-2026
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341614/...deep-dive-set-for-october-full-launch-in-2026