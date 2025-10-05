  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Intel's "Panther Lake" Microarchitecture Deep Dive Set for October, Full Launch in 2026

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,615
"Given that Panther Lake is the first 18A node product, we could expect that to be a large part of those shipped wafers, most likely going to OEMs for testing before integration. As a reminder, the low-power PTL-U models are designed for a 15 W TDP and are expected to come in 6-core and 8-core versions. Some SKUs will feature four high-performance P-cores paired with four LPE-cores, while others will have only two LPE-cores complementing four P-cores. Both families will utilize Xe3-based integrated graphics, with entry models featuring four GPU cores. The more powerful PTL-H line will scale up to around 16 CPU cores, comprising four P-Cores, eight E-cores, and four LPE-cores. Some H-series parts might include up to 12 GPU Xe3 cores for integrated graphics, but the final configurations will be revealed when Intel officially launches the Panther Lake product family."

1759673805198.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341614/...deep-dive-set-for-october-full-launch-in-2026
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top