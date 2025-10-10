  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel's open source future in question as exec says he's done carrying the competition

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,667
"It's possible that Intel may choose to extend these protections to other projects. This would, however, come at the risk of greater fragmentation, where the existing codebase is forked and the broader open source community gravitates around a vendor-agnostic implementation.

And that could end up happening anyway if Intel can't allocate the resources necessary to maintain its existing contributions. The past year has seen Intel shed tens of thousands of workers. The resulting brain drain is hard to ignore.

Late last week, FOSS-friendly pub Phoronix reported that many of the Debian and Ubuntu packages required to harness the accelerators baked into the chipmaker's processors had been orphaned. Affected libraries included key libraries and frameworks required to harness popular features like Intel's QuickAssist and Data Streaming accelerators. Just about two months earlier, several Linux drivers suffered the same fate as their maintainers were handed pink slips. ®"

Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/10/09/intel_open_source_commitment/
 
